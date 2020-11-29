Accidents 29.11.2020 07:32 am

3 killed in taxi collision outside Ladysmith

News24Wire
Image: ER24

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says the three were killed on Friday morning, shortly after 11:00.

A taxi collision killed three people on Helpmekaar Road, outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak on Saturday said the three were killed on Friday morning, shortly after 11:00.

Vermaak said: “Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene, where they found 13 people with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Three people were found with fatal injuries. The injured were treated on the scene and later transported to various hospitals in the area.”

He said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision was not yet known.

Local authorities were on the scene.

