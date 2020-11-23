Three children of Lutzville farmworkers drown in river

Three children drowned in the Olifants River at Lutzville in the Western Cape on the West Coast on Sunday.

The three boys drowned while they were swimming in the river. All three were the children of farmworkers employed on farms in the area, SABC reported.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident to News24. He said two of them are from one family.

“Lutzville police are investigating an inquest case after the drowning of three boys, aged 6, 10 and 11 years old, at the Olifants River. According to our reports, they went fishing in the river and decided to swim. One came into trouble and [it] seems to us that the others tried to help and all three drowned,” Van Wyk said.

Two other children informed the families, who tried to help but it was too late.

A police diving unit was contacted and all three bodies were recovered.

Van Wyk said no foul play was suspected.

