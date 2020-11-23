Accidents 23.11.2020 11:25 am

Three children of Lutzville farmworkers drown in river

News24 Wire
Three children of Lutzville farmworkers drown in river

File image, Twitter/@AppSA

Van Wyk said no foul play was suspected.

Three children drowned in the Olifants River at Lutzville in the Western Cape on the West Coast on Sunday.

The three boys drowned while they were swimming in the river. All three were the children of farmworkers employed on farms in the area, SABC reported.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident to News24. He said two of them are from one family.

“Lutzville police are investigating an inquest case after the drowning of three boys, aged 6, 10 and 11 years old, at the Olifants River. According to our reports, they went fishing in the river and decided to swim. One came into trouble and [it] seems to us that the others tried to help and all three drowned,” Van Wyk said.

Two other children informed the families, who tried to help but it was too late.

A police diving unit was contacted and all three bodies were recovered.

Van Wyk said no foul play was suspected.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime WATCH: Five more trucks set alight as ‘war’ against drivers continues

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition