Four dead, three injured in KZN car crash

Four people have been killed, and three others injured following a head-on collision in Tongaat, north of Durban on Thursday.

It’s alleged that on Thursday at 12:00 on the R614 Noordsberg Road, a vehicle was travelling eastbound when it collided with another vehicle, according to the police.

When IPSS Medical Rescue arrived, they found two occupants from the one vehicle had sustained fatal injuries.

“Three additional occupants from the same vehicle sustained critical injuries with one patient being severely entrapped in the wreckage,” IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said.

He said the patient went into cardiac arrest prior to being removed and despite advanced life support intervention was declared dead at the scene.

Two people were transported to hospital, however, one later died.

“Three people were declared dead at the scene and the fourth one died in hospital,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were said to be fortunate to escape with minor injuries.

Umhlali police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.