20.11.2020

12 people injured after bus-taxi accident near Mooifontein

PUTCO bus that was involved in an accident with a taxi in the morning on 20 November 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The exact details surrounding the accident are yet to be determine.

12 people were left injured after a bus and taxi accident along Main Reef and New Canada road near Mooifontein, Johannesburg on Friday morning.

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (JEMS) responded to scene and found that 12 people had been injured.

The patients have since been transported to various healthcare facilities for medical attention, according to JEMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The exact details surrounding the accident have yet to be determined. Meanwhile, motorists were urged to avoid Main Reef and New Canada roads due to heavy traffic.

