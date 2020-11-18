Woman in hospital after falling from Sandton apartment balcony

A woman was injured after she fell from a third-floor balcony at an apartment complex off Grayston Drive in Morningside, Sandton, in Johannesburg just after 21:00 on Tuesday.

According to Netcare 911, which responded to the incident, the woman’s fall was broken by shade netting covering the parking area.

“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

“Once stabilised, the patient was removed from the shade netting using spinal immobilisation equipment and transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further care.”

