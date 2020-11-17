Accidents 17.11.2020 01:47 pm

Well-known KZN climber plunges 25m in Shongweni Reserve

Highway Mail
Mountain Club of SA – Search And Rescue/Facebook

According to the search and rescue team, he was in surprisingly good condition considering the fall.

While preparing to abseil down a newly bolted route on the Magnetic Wall in the Shongweni Reserve on Sunday, a well-known climber fell 25m from the top of the wall.

According to the MCSA KZN Section rescue team’s convenor, Gavin Raubenheimer, the man’s friends contacted the search and rescue team, who raced to the scene with a doctor and an advanced life support paramedic.

During a high-angle rescue, the patient was brought up the same climb he had fallen down and was carried to an ambulance.

This article was republished from Highway Mail with permission

