Well-known KZN climber plunges 25m in Shongweni Reserve

While preparing to abseil down a newly bolted route on the Magnetic Wall in the Shongweni Reserve on Sunday, a well-known climber fell 25m from the top of the wall.

According to the MCSA KZN Section rescue team’s convenor, Gavin Raubenheimer, the man’s friends contacted the search and rescue team, who raced to the scene with a doctor and an advanced life support paramedic.

During a high-angle rescue, the patient was brought up the same climb he had fallen down and was carried to an ambulance.

