WATCH: Truck carrying explosives blows up in Mpumalanga

An explosion on the R50 between Delmas and Leandra in Mpumalanga nearly cost the lives of several motorists on Thursday evening.

ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene just after 10am, finding a crater “spanning several meters” in the middle of the road. Debris from the truck littered the scene.

Meiring said initial investigations revealed that the truck was allegedly carrying explosives. It then caught alight and exploded.

The driver noticed flames on the trailer while driving. Quick thinking meant the man was able to stop the truck, get out and warn other approaching motorists.

No injuries were sustained but Meiring said some motorists and were “visibly shaken”.

He confirmed that local authorities were at the scene for further investigations.

Watch the moment the truck explodes below:

