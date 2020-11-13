Accidents 13.11.2020 02:27 pm

WATCH: Truck carrying explosives blows up in Mpumalanga

Citizen reporter
Initial investigations reveal that the truck was allegedly carrying explosives. The vehicle caught alight, and exploded. Picture: ER24

The explosion caused a crater ‘spanning several meters’ in the middle of the R50 between Delmas and Leandra. No injuries were reported.

An explosion on the R50 between Delmas and Leandra in Mpumalanga nearly cost the lives of several motorists on Thursday evening.

ER24 communications officer Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived at the scene just after 10am, finding a crater “spanning several meters” in the middle of the road. Debris from the truck littered the scene. 

Debris from the truck after the explosion. Picture: ER24

A close-up of some of the debris. Picture: ER24

Meiring said initial investigations revealed that the truck was allegedly carrying explosives. It then caught alight and exploded.

The driver noticed flames on the trailer while driving. Quick thinking meant the man was able to stop the truck, get out and warn other approaching motorists.

The shell of a truck carrying explosives. Picture: ER24

Picture: ER24

No injuries were sustained but Meiring said some motorists and were “visibly shaken”. 

One of the cars caught up in the explosion. No injuries were reported. Picture: ER24

He confirmed that local authorities were at the scene for further investigations. 

Watch the moment the truck explodes below: 

