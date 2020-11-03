Accidents 3.11.2020 06:58 pm

139 left homeless in Cape Town shack fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigations.

One hundred and thirty nine people have been affected after 42 homes were destroyed when a blaze ripped through Du Noon in Cape Town on Monday evening.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were alerted at 21:20 to informal structures on fire in Dumani Street.

“We had 11 firefighting appliances and 45 staff members on scene”, he said.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the blaze had destroyed 42 structures, leaving 139 people affected.

Currently, no emergency shelters have been activated, however the South African Social Security Agency has been informed to provide humanitarian assistance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

