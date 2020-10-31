Accidents 31.10.2020 06:33 pm

N1 in Johannesburg closed owing to a gas tanker being on fire

News24Wire
N1 in Johannesburg closed owing to a gas tanker being on fire

Forty brand new cars are handed-over to the special patrol unit (SPU) of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on October 15, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The new vehicles will help the JMPD officers in their efforts to combat crime in the greater city of Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla says its Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS were on the scene.

The N1 north has been closed off to traffic between the Maraisburg exit and Gordon Road owing to a gas tanker being on fire.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said its Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS were on the scene.

Fihla added the south-bound lane was earlier closed as a safety precaution but had now been reopened to allow traffic to flow.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north heading towards Gordon Road and they can use the Maraisburg exit as an alternative.”

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24’s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition