N1 in Johannesburg closed owing to a gas tanker being on fire

The N1 north has been closed off to traffic between the Maraisburg exit and Gordon Road owing to a gas tanker being on fire.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said its Freeway Unit and City of Johannesburg EMS were on the scene.

Fihla added the south-bound lane was earlier closed as a safety precaution but had now been reopened to allow traffic to flow.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the N1 north heading towards Gordon Road and they can use the Maraisburg exit as an alternative.”

