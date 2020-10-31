Accidents 31.10.2020 06:18 pm

Pilot, 50, dies after two-seater plane crashes

News24Wire
An example of an RV-10 turboprop light aircraft, similar to the one that landed at OR Tambo. Image: AOPA website

Police say it is alleged that the aircraft hit the ground and burst into flames.

A light aircraft pilot died after his plane crashed in Kirkwood, the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

Andries Duffy, 50, was cropping orchards when his two-seater plane crashed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “Around 06:20, it is alleged that a pilot of a two-seater agricultural aircraft was busy cropping orchards in Kirkwood when his aircraft crashed.

“It is alleged that the aircraft hit the ground and burst into flames.”

An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

“Investigators from the South African Civil Aviation Authority are also on their way to the scene,” Nkohli added.

