Bloemfontein woman suffers heart attack, dies in hospital after car crash

A woman in her sixties died from a heart attack following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gladstone Road and Normandie Avenue in Bayswater in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

According to Trauma Response Africa, while being removed from the wreckage by paramedics, the woman went into cardiac arrest, after which CPR with advanced life support interventions were initiated immediately by paramedics from various services.

She got a pulse back and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition for further specialist care where she died a few hours later.

The police will be investigating the cause of the accident.

