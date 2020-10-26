Accidents 26.10.2020 07:50 am

Bloemfontein woman suffers heart attack, dies in hospital after car crash

News24 Wire
Bloemfontein woman suffers heart attack, dies in hospital after car crash

Photo: iStock

The police will be investigating the cause of the accident.

A woman in her sixties died from a heart attack following a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gladstone Road and Normandie Avenue in Bayswater in Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

According to Trauma Response Africa, while being removed from the wreckage by paramedics, the woman went into cardiac arrest, after which CPR with advanced life support interventions were initiated immediately by paramedics from various services.

She got a pulse back and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition for further specialist care where she died a few hours later.

The police will be investigating the cause of the accident.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition