Two killed, 5 injured in fiery collision between car and taxi

Two people died, and five others were injured when a minibus taxi and VW Polo collided near Phalaborwa on Sunday morning.

The crash caused the taxi to catch alight, said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The head-on collision happened around 05:40 on the R71 between Phalaborwa and Namakgale.

“The VW Polo [had] five occupants, including a driver, while the minibus [had] two occupants, including a driver,” said Ngoepe. The driver and a passenger died in the VW, while three other passengers were seriously injured.

Two people in the minibus were also seriously injured after the vehicle caught alight. The police are in the process of identifying the deceased.

“The cause of this accident is not clear at this stage, however, the ongoing police investigations will tell,” said Ngoepe. A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.