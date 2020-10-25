Accidents 25.10.2020 12:47 pm

Four dead in horror crash on KZN south coast

Citizen reporter
The chaotic scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the N2 near Ramsgate. Photo: Arrive Alive/Netcare911

Netcare911 media liaison officer Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Four people have died and eight others injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the N2 near Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday afternoon. 

Photo: Arrive Alive/Netcare911

Four people were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. 

Two people were seriously injured, and six others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The injured patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulances to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst confirmed. 

It is not yet clear what caused the accident. 

Meanwhile, a private ambulance treated one person for serious injuries on Sunday morning, after the driver was ejected from a vehicle on the N3 near Cato Ridge, also in KZN. 

Photo: Arrive Alive

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find the vehicle overturned, after it had reportedly lost control. 

The patient was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital. 

Seven people were also injured in a crash on Drakensberg road in Newcastle, KZN. 

Photo: Arrive Alive

Emergency services said two vehicles collided. 

Seven occupants from the two cars sustained minor to serious injuries, and were transported to hospital by paramedics for further treatment. 

And on the N2 in Shobeni in KwaZulu-Natal, a bakkie transporting schoolchildren home from a sports day reportedly lost control and overturned. 

Photo: Arrive Alive

21 occupants sustained minor to serious injuries, and were transported to hospital. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

