Four dead in horror crash on KZN south coast

Four people have died and eight others injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the N2 near Ramsgate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday afternoon.

Netcare911 media liaison officer Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Four people were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Two people were seriously injured, and six others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

At least four people have lost their lives in a major crash on the R61 between Ramsgate and Southbroom, according to KwaZulu Private Ambulance. Three vehicles are involved. Authorities are still at the scene. pic.twitter.com/mqtXT5ZzqZ — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) October 24, 2020

“The injured patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulances to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst confirmed.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

Meanwhile, a private ambulance treated one person for serious injuries on Sunday morning, after the driver was ejected from a vehicle on the N3 near Cato Ridge, also in KZN.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find the vehicle overturned, after it had reportedly lost control.

The patient was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital.

Seven people were also injured in a crash on Drakensberg road in Newcastle, KZN.

Emergency services said two vehicles collided.

Seven occupants from the two cars sustained minor to serious injuries, and were transported to hospital by paramedics for further treatment.

And on the N2 in Shobeni in KwaZulu-Natal, a bakkie transporting schoolchildren home from a sports day reportedly lost control and overturned.

21 occupants sustained minor to serious injuries, and were transported to hospital.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.