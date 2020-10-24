Beer bottle found in cupholder of ‘drunk’ driver accused of hit-and-run in KZN

A driver who turned out to be intoxicated was arrested by Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on Friday night, after he hit a stationery car and fled the scene.

The driver of a Ford Figo contacted RUSA after the drunk driver drove into the back of his car while he was stopped at a set of traffic lights in Ottawa.

The driver said the person who crashed into his car was in a Nissan Micra, and sped off after hitting him.

He proceeded to follow the driver.

RUSA managed to intercept the Micra driver, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Passengers were also in the car.

To make matters worse, an opened bottle of Corona beer was found in a cupholder between the driver and passenger seats of the Micra.

The driver was promptly arrested and handed over to Verulam SAPS for further processing.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

