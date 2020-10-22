Accidents 22.10.2020 09:58 am

Horrific KZN accident death toll rises to 16

Citizen reporter
KZN MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli and Nongoma Municipality Mayor Mangaqa Mncwango at the scene of the horrific KZN taxi and truck accident that claimed 16 lives. Picture: KZN Department of Transport, Facebook.

KZN MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli says government will work tirelessly to process the DNA testing to identify the victims.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli has said DNA testing will have to be done to identify three of the victims who were burnt beyond recognition in a horrific taxi and truck accident on Wednesday.

Ntuli said the three victims were passengers of the taxi travelling from KwaNongoma for Durban that collided head-on with a truck “on the R34 between Melmoth and Ulundi where 16 people, including an unborn child, were killed”.

The MEC assured the “bereaved families that government will work tirelessly to process the DNA testing of the three victims so that all families can find closure and bury their loved ones”.

The accident, which also claimed the life of the truck driver, happened at around 8 am on Wednesday, with the taxi bursting into flames upon impact.

Ntuli has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution following the fatal crash.

“This accident is one of the most gruesome accidents I have ever experienced because 16 people perished, including a pregnant woman who delivered a stillborn infant on the scene,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said a probe into what caused the accident will focus on the roadworthiness of the taxi and truck, “the weather condition at the time of the accident and other causal factors that could have led to the accident”.

Ntuli expressed “sincere condolences” to the families of the deceased and wished the five survivors in hospital a speedy recovery.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula have also sent their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

Ntuli said the KwaZulu-Natal government is working with local municipalities in the area to assist the families of the victims with funeral arrangements and psychosocial services.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

