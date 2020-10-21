Horrific taxi and truck accident in KZN tragically claims 13 lives

Another horrific road accident in KwaZulu-Natal has reportedly claimed the lives of 13 people on Wednesday.

According to reports, the accident took place on the R66 road in the Mthonjaneni area between Ulundi and Melmoth.

The fatal accident was reportedly between a truck and a minibus taxi, which was engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

It was reported that the taxi was travelling from KwaNongoma bound for Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has advised motorists to remain cautious “due to inclement weather and ongoing showers” which cause “slippery and hazardous road conditions”.

WARNING: The images of the accident may be disturbing to some readers.

1/3 A taxi engulfed in flames which was involved in the horrific accident on the R66 in the Mthonjaneni area in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook. 2/3 A picture from the scene of the horrific accident on the R66 which claimed the lives of 13 people. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook. 3/3 A taxi engulfed in flames which was involved in the horrific accident on the R66 in the Mthonjaneni area in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook.

The accident on Wednesday comes after the recent burial of 13 family members who died in another accident in the province.

The fatal accident happened in Kilimon near Underberg last Saturday afternoon after a minibus taxi rolled down an embankment after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

