‘Death on this scale is an absolute tragedy,’ Mbalula on horrific KZN taxi and truck accident

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has sent his condolences, following the horrific road accident in KwaZulu-Natal which claimed the lives of 13 people on Wednesday.

According to a statement in which Mbalula sent his condolences to families and friends who lost their loved ones in the fatal crash, the accident took place on the R66 road in the Mthonjaneni area between Ulundi and Melmoth at around 8am.

The people killed in the accident included an unborn baby, “leaving 14 people dead”.

Mbalula expressed his sadness at the “devastating” accident.

“October is Transport Month, a moment wherein we mark the significant contribution of transport to the socio-economic wellbeing of the nation.

“This year, safety across all modes of transport is one of our focal points; we must continue to fight the good fight against road carnage.

“Collectively, as government, the private sector and civil society, we must never tire, until the scourge of rampant road fatalities is eradicated.

“One life lost is one life too many but death on this scale is an absolute tragedy. I am particularly saddened by the passing of an innocent infant, my heart goes out to the family.

“We send our condolences to the bereaved and vow to work even harder to improve legislation, road infrastructure, visibility of law enforcement and road user education, in order to put an end to the bloodshed,” Mbalula said.

The South African Police Service and the Road Traffic Management Corporation are investigating the cause of the accident, the minister said.

The accident was reportedly between a truck and a minibus taxi, which was engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

It was reported that the taxi was travelling from KwaNongoma bound for Durban.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has advised motorists to remain cautious “due to inclement weather and ongoing showers” which cause “slippery and hazardous road conditions”.

WARNING: The images of the accident may be disturbing to some readers.

1/3 A taxi engulfed in flames which was involved in the horrific accident on the R66 in the Mthonjaneni area in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook. 2/3 A picture from the scene of the horrific accident on the R66 which claimed the lives of 13 people. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook. 3/3 A taxi engulfed in flames which was involved in the horrific accident on the R66 in the Mthonjaneni area in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, Facebook.

The accident on Wednesday comes after the recent burial of 13 family members who died in another accident in the province.

The fatal accident happened in Kilimon near Underberg last Saturday afternoon after a minibus taxi rolled down an embankment after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

