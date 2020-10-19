Accidents 19.10.2020 09:36 am

Head-on collision leaves seven people dead, six injured in Western Cape

News24 Wire
Head-on collision leaves seven people dead, six injured in Western Cape

Judge Eberhard Bertelsmann described Rabs as an agency that ‘would be saddled with a cursed inheritance that would doom it to fail virtually immediately’ – five years ago. Image: iStock

They were transported to a Swellendam hospital for medical treatment.

Seven people died and six others were seriously injured when an apparent tyre burst caused a car to crash head-on into a bakkie on the N2 between Stormsvlei and Riviersonderend on Sunday.

According to Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works, a Toyota Camry’s tyre burst causing it to crash into an Isuzu bakkie.

Department spokesperson Jandré Bakker said that two men, three women and an infant were seriously injured.

They were transported to a Swellendam hospital for medical treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said Riviersonderend police registered a culpable homicide docket.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition