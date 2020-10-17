Three bodies found after boat capsizes in Western Cape

The bodies of three men have been found after their boat washed ashore at Kleinmond.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to a report of a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat washed ashore along the shoreline, about four kilometres from Kleinmond on Saturday morning.

It is suspected the boat capsized during the night, said NSRI Kleinmond station commander Schalk Boonzaaier.

“A sea and shoreline search commenced for what was initially believed to be four missing men,” said Boonzaaier.

The boat was found washed up on the beach and it was confirmed during the search that three men, from Hawston, had been on board.

The body of one of the men was found on the beach near to the boat, said Boonzaaier.

“NSRI rescue swimmers waded into the surf in that same vicinity and, while rescue swimmers conducted sweeping line search efforts in the surfline, the sea rescue craft continued in a sea search.

“During [the search], the bodies of the remaining two missing men were located and recovered.”

The bodies were identified as those of the men reported missing.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

