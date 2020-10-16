Vehicle pile-up leaves one dead and two injured

A multiple-vehicle collision between 14th Avenue and Beyers Naude Drive in Johannesburg on Friday has left one woman dead and two others injured.

The accident reportedly resulted in a road closure, with traffic brought to a standstill and a “heavy delay from Gordon Road”.

JHB – N1 North: ROAD CLOSED at 14th Avenue https://t.co/mS0ewlvX2W — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) October 16, 2020

ER24 said when their paramedics, along with other services, arrived at the scene of the accident at Weltevreden Park at 12.51pm, they found that at least five vehicles had collided.

“One vehicle was found in a ditch on the side of the road while several others were found across the highway.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a woman lying on the road a few metres away from her vehicle. Assessments showed that the woman had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Nothing more could be done, and she was declared dead,” said the ER24.

“Two other people were tended to on the scene. A man was found with several injuries and in a critical condition while another woman had sustained moderate injuries. They were all treated before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

