Woman rushed to hospital after car-cow collision in Vanderbijlpark

A woman was flown to hospital by helicopter after the car she was travelling in struck a cow in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Tuesday night.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the R42 Staalrus in Vanderbijlpark at 20:12.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a car had struck a cow in the road. Medics assessed the scene and found that an adult female passenger had sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by advanced life-support paramedics,” Herbst said.

“Due to the nature of the woman’s injuries a medical helicopter was activated to airlift the patient to hospital.”

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The cow didn’t survive the impact.

Man falls off bridge dies

In a separate incident, a man died after falling from the Rooihuiskraal bridge in Centurion, Gauteng, on to the N14 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

He was then hit by an oncoming truck.

ER24 paramedics as well as other private medical services arrived on the scene at 13:10.

Nothing could be done for the man, who had suffered fatal injuries in the fall. He was declared dead on the scene by another medical service.

Three men travelling in the truck were treated for shock and one of them – a 30-year-old – was taken to Tembisa Hospital for further care.

The South African Police Service as well as the metro police were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.