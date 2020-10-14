Accidents 14.10.2020 09:37 am

Man succumbs to injuries after falling off bridge in Centurion

News24 Wire
Man succumbs to injuries after falling off bridge in Centurion

A cyclist is seen crossing the Fairland Bridge over the N1 in Randburg, 20 May 2020, during the stipulated exercise hours of 6am to 9am during the level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Africans are allowed to cycle, run and walk within a five kilometre radius of their home, but not in groups. Picture: Michel Bega

He was declared dead on the scene by another medical service.

A man died after falling from the Rooihuiskraal bridge in Centurion, Gauteng, on to the N14 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

He was then hit by an oncoming truck.

ER24 paramedics as well as other private medical services arrived on the scene at 13:10.

Nothing could be done for the man, who had suffered fatal injuries in the fall. He was declared dead on the scene by another medical service.

Three men travelling in the truck were treated for shock and one of them – a 30-year-old – was taken to Tembisa Hospital for further care.

The South African Police Service as well as the metro police were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition