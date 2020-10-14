Man succumbs to injuries after falling off bridge in Centurion

A man died after falling from the Rooihuiskraal bridge in Centurion, Gauteng, on to the N14 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

He was then hit by an oncoming truck.

ER24 paramedics as well as other private medical services arrived on the scene at 13:10.

Nothing could be done for the man, who had suffered fatal injuries in the fall. He was declared dead on the scene by another medical service.

Three men travelling in the truck were treated for shock and one of them – a 30-year-old – was taken to Tembisa Hospital for further care.

The South African Police Service as well as the metro police were on the scene for further investigations.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.