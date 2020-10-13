Accidents 13.10.2020 03:31 pm

Three dead, two injured in Kimberley collision

Citizen reporter
Picture: ER24

Upon arriving at the scene, paramedics found occupants of one of the vehicles lying dead on the ground, after having been ejected from a vehicle. 

Three people died and two others were injured after a collision between two cars on the N12 between Kimberley and Warrenton on Tuesday morning. 

The three were declared dead at the scene. Two others with moderate injuries were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further medical care. 

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured. 

Authorities were on the scene to conduct investigations into the cause of the accident. 

