Three dead, two injured in Kimberley collision

Three people died and two others were injured after a collision between two cars on the N12 between Kimberley and Warrenton on Tuesday morning.

According to ER24 paramedics, upon arriving at the scene, they found occupants of one of the vehicles lying dead on the ground, after having been ejected from a vehicle.

The three were declared dead at the scene. Two others with moderate injuries were treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to hospital for further medical care.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Authorities were on the scene to conduct investigations into the cause of the accident.

