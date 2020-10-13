Horror as Limpopo granny’s prayer for rain is answered

When granny Constance Sebopetsa, 54, of Bolobedu in the Modjadjiskloof area knelt down to pray for rain last week, little did she know, when it came, it would claim the life of her granddaughter. Every Thursday, many South African women gather in churches to pray for various things and Sebopetsa joined local women in a prayer for rain after the area was hard hit by drought. But her prayer was answered with a deluge. “I was so excited that our prayers had been answered. But my elation was cut short after the vicious storm [on Thursday last week] killed my...

When granny Constance Sebopetsa, 54, of Bolobedu in the Modjadjiskloof area knelt down to pray for rain last week, little did she know, when it came, it would claim the life of her granddaughter.

Every Thursday, many South African women gather in churches to pray for various things and Sebopetsa joined local women in a prayer for rain after the area was hard hit by drought. But her prayer was answered with a deluge.

“I was so excited that our prayers had been answered. But my elation was cut short after the vicious storm [on Thursday last week] killed my grandchild and destroyed two of my houses.”

Lorrain Moseamedi, 6, was killed by a lose corrugated-iron sheet when the house in which she was sleeping collapsed.

“I feel empty and naked without her,” she said. “I don’t know what I am going to do because I don’t have money to give her a befitting funeral. I need all the help I can get to make sure she gets a good send off.”

Executive mayor for Mopani Pule Shayi, who visited the bereaved family yesterday, said talks were underway to help the family with funeral arrangements.

“We would like to send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives. The death of one child is one too many.” Shayi, who is also ANC Mopani regional chair and Salga Limpopo provincial chair said: “As government, we will take responsibility for funeral arrangements and support the family throughout their painful journey.”

Shayi was accompanied by Greater Letaba mayor Peter Matlou and MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs Basikop Makamu, who gave the family blankets, clothes, food and a tent. Makamu promised to build a house for the family.

“It is our duty as government to put a roof over the heads of our people, especially the distraught, the vulnerable and the poor.

“We are appealing to our communities to be extra cautious of floods during this rainy season … as more rain is expected to fall in the coming weeks,” said Makamu.

– news@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.