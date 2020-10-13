 
 
Horror as Limpopo granny’s prayer for rain is answered

Accidents

Executive mayor for Mopani Pule Shayi, who visited the bereaved family yesterday, said talks were underway to help the family with funeral arrangements.

Alex Matlala
13 Oct 2020
06:15:37 AM
Horror as Limpopo granny’s prayer for rain is answered

Councillor Pule Shayi delivering his speech after being sworn in.

When granny Constance Sebopetsa, 54, of Bolobedu in the Modjadjiskloof area knelt down to pray for rain last week, little did she know, when it came, it would claim the life of her granddaughter. Every Thursday, many South African women gather in churches to pray for various things and Sebopetsa joined local women in a prayer for rain after the area was hard hit by drought. But her prayer was answered with a deluge. “I was so excited that our prayers had been answered. But my elation was cut short after the vicious storm [on Thursday last week] killed my...





