Car-bakkie collision leaves four people dead, six injured in Franschhoek

Four people died and six others were injured following a collision between a car and a bakkie on the R301 in Franschhoek, the Western Cape, ER24 said on Sunday.

Its spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics arrived on the scene to find Life Healthcare and Stellenbosch Fire Services already in attendance.

“A bakkie and light motor vehicle were found in the middle of the road. On closer inspection, medics found that three men and a woman had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.”

He added six other people were tended to on the scene.

“Assessments showed that their injuries ranged from moderate to critical.

“Paramedics treated the patients and provided them with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.”

Meiring said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known “but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations”.

The collision follows a crash, involving a taxi, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday which claimed the lives of 12 people from the same family.

They were travelling home after attending a traditional ceremony. Three survivors, who sustained injuries, were admitted to hospital.

Transport, Safety and Community Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli described the accident as gut-wrenching and painful.

News24 quoted him as saying: “My heart goes out to the family that lost 12 loved ones in this horrific accident. As the provincial government, we commit to working with the family during this difficult period. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery.”

Ntuli added while investigations into the cause of the fatal crash were underway, evidence showed the majority of accidents on the road were as a result of human behaviour.

