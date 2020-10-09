Weekend special for Bedfordview residents after beer truck overturns

Accidents 9.10.2020 05:13 pm

Beer bottles scattered on the road after an accident involving a beer truck on the N3 at Van Buuren Road near Bedfordview. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni / Twitter

While there are no reports of injuries, the N3 was left covered in beer bottles and locals helped themselves.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) and the City of Ekurhuleni have issued a travel advisory for motorists after a multiple vehicle crash involving a beer truck on the N3 at Van Buuren Road near Bedfordview.

The accident, which affected both the north and southbound traffic and resulted in six lanes being closed, took place just after 1pm on Friday.

“DRIVERS BEWARE: An accident on the N3 near Van Buuren Road affects four lanes in the northern direction and two in the southern directions. The accident involves two trucks, one carrying a load of alcohol, and a vehicle. Be safe out there,” said the City of Ekurhuleni on social media.

