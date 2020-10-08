TMPD mourns death of another officer after head-on collision with bus

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) communication unit has confirmed that a TMPD officer was killed in a head-on collision with an A Re Yeng bus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TMPD spokesperson, senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the off-duty officer, who was deployed at special operations, died in the accident, which occurred at around 4pm on the corner of Paul Kruger Street and Mansfield Avenue.

“He passed away at the scene. The driver of the bus and four passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital,” Mahamba said in a statement.

Mahamba said the cause of the accident remained unknown at this stage.

“A case of culpable homicide was opened and will be investigated further by the local South African Police Service (Saps).

“We urge those who might have witnessed the accident to contact TMPD on 012 358 7095/6 or the nearest Saps,” he said.

“TMPD is very saddened to lose one of its hard-working members. We would like to send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

1/3 Results of the A Re Yeng bus after head-on collision with another vehicle. Image: Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). 2/3 Results of the A Re Yeng bus after head-on collision with another vehicle. Image: Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). 3/3 Results of the A Re Yeng bus after head-on collision with another vehicle. Image: Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

The latest death in the TMPD comes just a few months after three constables were killed during a head-on-collision in August.

The accident prompted TMPD Chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo and transport minister Fikile Mbalula to visit the families of three deceased officers.

The three constables were Ndimafhi Edward Phaduline, Khathutshelo Mukwevho and Silas Marisane Phala, who served in Region 3.

The collision took place on the N4 highway between Transoranje Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West, during a police chase after a driver who allegedly failed to stop when ordered to do so.

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was “disappointed and saddened” at the news of the death of the three officers.

