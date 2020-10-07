Accidents 7.10.2020 02:03 pm

Pregnant woman dies due to injuries after being hit by taxi in KZN

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

‘Sadly, the expecting mother – despite advanced life support intervention – was declared dead on scene.’

A pregnant woman has succumbed to her injuries after being knocked down by a taxi in Marina Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Wednesday morning.

Medics from KwaZulu Private Ambulance service responded to reports of a collision on the R61, where they found that a pedestrian had been knocked down by a taxi.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the patient and found the patient was in a critical condition and rapidly deteriorating.

“Resuscitation efforts were started and paramedics worked for almost an hour to resuscitate the patient,” the ambulance service said in a statement.

“Sadly, the expecting mother – despite advanced life support intervention – was declared dead on scene.”

