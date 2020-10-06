Truck driver ‘disappears’ following collision with bus, leaving 18 people injured

Eighteen people were left injured on Monday evening when a bus and truck collided at the Golden Highway and Columbine Avenue intersection in Baragwanath, Johannesburg.

The driver of the truck could not be found on the scene.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 19:00 to find the bus on its side on the side of the road. The truck was found parked a short distance away.

Numerous occupants of the bus were found seated on the side of the road.

Medics assessed them and found that 18 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. No serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene, ER24 said.

The people were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

