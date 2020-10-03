Accidents 3.10.2020 04:47 pm

Durban paramedic at accident scene injured as car slams into ambulance

News24Wire
A KwaZulu-Natal paramedic has been seriously injured in Pinetown while at the scene of an accident.

According to Rescue Care Paramedics, emergency services personnel were attending to an accident on the M13 east-bound, before Richmond Road, just after 17:00 on Friday when the incident took place.

They had responded to a vehicle which had overturned on the highway, when an oncoming vehicle lost control.

“While the paramedics were assessing one of the occupants in their ambulance, a vehicle on the west-bound carriageway lost control of his motor vehicle and went through the centre median, colliding into the side of the ambulance before coming to rest on its roof,” it said in a statement.

A paramedic who was inside the ambulance was seriously injured. The paramedic was stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The two occupants of the motor vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment, the statement said.

The circumstances around the accident are under investigation by the police.

