WATCH: Truck driver dies in KwaZulu-Natal ‘freak accident’

A truck driver has been killed in what paramedics called a “freak accident” at the intersection of East road and Stapleton road in the Pinetown area on Monday night.

The truck collided with four vehicles in the intersection after the truck driver got out of his truck to speak to metro police.

“When he got back in and tried to reverse his truck, he jumped out of his truck and the truck gained momentum going down Stapleton road pushing the cars with it. The truck driver attempted to stop the truck and when doing so fell out and hit his head on the road,” said Life Response paramedics.

“The truck went down an embankment and into a residential property causing severe damage to the property and two vehicles inside the property.

“The truck driver, a 50-year-old male passed away while his truck was out of control,” said Life Response paramedics.”

It is unclear at this stage what caused the collision or caused the truck to lose control. SAPS and metro police were on scene and will be investigating the cause of the collision.

Watch the video of the incident below:

Truck crashes into multiple vehicles: Stapleton Road Pinetown KZN near Engen Garage. pic.twitter.com/a9hpvTd12t — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 28, 2020

In another incident in the same province, four people were injured after two vehicles collided in Shelly Beach.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that 4 occupants had sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor.

“The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital,” said Arrive Alive.

