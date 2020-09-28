Accidents 28.9.2020 10:40 am

River guide drowns while tubing in Storms River

News24 Wire
NSRI Oyster Bay duty crew assisted the SA Police Services, a Police Dive Unit, SA National Parks (Sanparks) rangers and EC Government Health Forensic Pathology Services to recover the body of a 31 year old local man from the Storms River, 27 September 2020. Picture: NSRI

The man was recovered by the group who performed CPR for an extended period of time, but they could not revive him.

A river guide drowned during a tubing activity on the Storms River, near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

According to Lodewyk van Rensburg, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Oyster Bay station commander, the NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew and police were called to the Storms River mouth on Saturday evening after nine people – two river guides and seven guests – were reported overdue from a paddle down the river on tubes.

“On arrival on the scene, eight of the nine [people had] arrived at the rendezvous location and they reported that one of the two river guides had fallen into the water further upriver,” Van Rensburg said.

An operation to recover the body of the dead man was arranged and took place at first light on Sunday morning.

The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Eastern Cape Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

