River guide drowns while tubing in Storms River

A river guide drowned during a tubing activity on the Storms River, near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape, on Saturday.

According to Lodewyk van Rensburg, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Oyster Bay station commander, the NSRI Plettenberg Bay duty crew and police were called to the Storms River mouth on Saturday evening after nine people – two river guides and seven guests – were reported overdue from a paddle down the river on tubes.

“On arrival on the scene, eight of the nine [people had] arrived at the rendezvous location and they reported that one of the two river guides had fallen into the water further upriver,” Van Rensburg said.

The man was recovered by the group who performed CPR for an extended period of time, but they could not revive him.

An operation to recover the body of the dead man was arranged and took place at first light on Sunday morning.

The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Eastern Cape Forensic Pathology Services and police have opened an inquest docket.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.