Four people killed in Rustenburg in two separate collisions

Four people have died and another four have been injured in two separate collisions in Rustenburg in North West.

An accident involving a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R104 between Rustenburg and Buffelspoort on Friday afternoon, resulted in one death, said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 13:00, they found the driver and the passenger still inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle was showing no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene,” she said.

The passenger sustained serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital for further medical care.

The truck driver and two occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

In a second accident, three people died after two vehicles collided on the N4 between Rustenburg and Moedwil on Friday night.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 19:00, they found two people in the one-vehicle who had sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the second vehicle also sustained fatal injuries. All three were declared dead at the scene by paramedics,” Van Huyssteen said.

