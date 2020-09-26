Accidents 26.9.2020 10:24 am

One killed in four-vehicle accident in Tarlton

Citizen reporter
File photo: ER24

The jaws of life had to be used by the West Rand fire department for two people that were trapped in one of the cars.

One person was killed with eight others left injured following a four-vehicle collision on the R24 in Tarlton, in the West Rand on Friday night. Medics from ER24 arrived to find a man seated in the driver’s seat showing no signs of life.

The man was declared dead by medics. Three others sustained serious injuries. The jaws of life had to be used by the West Rand fire department for two people that were trapped in one of the cars.

Two seriously injured people were airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.  Five other people sustained minor to moderate injuries.  The exact circumstances surrounding the accident remains unknown and police were investigating, according to Arrive Alive.

