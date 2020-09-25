Accidents 25.9.2020 06:41 pm

VIDEO: Elderly farmer sustains severe burns while saving cattle from runaway fire

Citizen reporter

Paramedics quickly stabilised the patient and transported the patient to hospital for further treatment.

A farmer has sustained severe burns after trying to save his cattle from a runaway fire on Friday afternoon.

According to Arrive Alive, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to Ennersdale near Escourt, for reports of a patient that sustained burns.

“When emergency services arrived they found that an elderly farmer had sustained severe burns. Paramedics quickly stabilised the patient and transported the patient to hospital for further treatment,” it said in a statement.

The farmer told Arrive Alive he was trying to save his cattle from a run away fire.

Watch the video of the damage caused by the fire:

