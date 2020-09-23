Accidents 23.9.2020 09:12 am

Shelf of metal pipes falls on man at KZN factory, injuring him

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter @_ArriveAlive. Factory worker seriously injured after metal shelf collapses.

Rescue Care Paramedics and other private ambulance services officials arrived on the scene to find a man trapped under several metal pipes.

A man is in a critical condition after a shelf full of metal pipes fell onto him at a factory in Aloefield Crescent, Springfield Park, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, at around 12pm on Tuesday.

Rescue Care Paramedics and other private ambulance services officials arrived on the scene to find a man, believed to be in his 30s, entrapped under several metal pipes.

Rescue Care advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man while the Netcare 911 rescue unit, Life Response 24/7 and the Durban Fire Department worked to free the man from the debris.

Once freed, a Netcare 911 medical helicopter was called to airlift him to a nearby hospital for the further care he required.

The events leading up to the incident are unknown.

 

 

