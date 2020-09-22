Joburg biker dies after crashing into pole

A man in his 20s passed on early on Tuesday morning after losing control of his motorbike, crashing into a pole at the Eloff and La Rochelle intersection in Selby, Johannesburg. .

According to ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene just before 2am to find the body of the biker lying in the middle of the road, a few metres away on the pavement.

“Medics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead,” said ER24 in a statement.

Also read: Car crashes into tree, splits in two in Gauteng

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, said ER24.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.