‘Death toll might rise,’ says Mbalula on KZN taxi-truck collision which left six injured

12 people were declared dead on the scene as Mbalula sent his condolences to families of the deceased, expressing his sadness over the accident.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has indicated that the number of fatalities from an accident in Northdale, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), on Tuesday could rise after six others were injured in the process.

The head-on collision between a taxi and truck also claimed the lives of 12 people.

It was reported that the incident occurred around 6.40am at the R33 and R614 intersection in the area with the taxi found upright in the middle of the road while the truck was found on the side of the road.

ER24 paramedics found that 12 people had sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead at the scene upon arrival. Two patients were in a critical condition while four others had sustained minor to serious injuries.

In a statement, Mbalula sent his condolences to families of the deceased, expressing his sadness over the accident.

He said according to the authorities who were at the scene, they revealed that the death toll could rise.

“We are horrified by this collision. The gruesome nature of this crash and the subsequent loss of life are devastating. We send our sincere condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident and wish the injured a swift and full recovery.

“As we edge closer to October Transport Month, and build up to the National Taxi Lekgotla, we continue to work towards safer roads and appeal to all road users to work with government to that end,” said the minister.

Mbalula also confirmed that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) was investigating the cause of the crash.

KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli, who had rushed to the scene, said he would receive a full briefing from law enforcement agencies, pending the investigation.

