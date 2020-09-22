PICS: KZN Transport MEC rushes to scene after taxi-truck collision leaves 12 people dead

Local authorities and paramedics rushed to the scene of an accident in Northdale, KwaZulu Natal (KZN), on Tuesday after 12 people were killed while leaving six others injured following a head-on collision between a taxi and truck.

It was reported that the incident occurred around 6.40am at the R33 and R614 intersection in the area with the taxi found upright in the middle of the road while the truck was found on the side of the road.

The collision had caused fuel carried by the truck to leak from the tanker, spilling on the road.

Upon arrival, ER24 paramedics attended the patients as several were found lying around the scene while two were found trapped in the taxi while the authorities closed off the road.

“On assessment, the medics found that 12 people had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Six other patients were assessed; two were in a critical condition while four others had sustained minor to serious injuries.”

The patients were treated before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

In a statement, KZN MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Bheki Ntuli said he would receive a full briefing from law enforcement agencies, pending an investigation into the cause of the accident.

“We are on our way to the scene to inspect the damage caused by this fatal accident. It is heart-breaking that when people are going to work, their life is suddenly cut short in such a gruesome manner.

“The investigating teams are already on the scene and we hope to receive a full briefing and be able to determine the way forward.

“We call for extra caution on the road and as we are approaching the October Transport Month, we will intensify our enforcement operations and road safety campaigns,” said MEC Ntuli.

