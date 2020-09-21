WATCH: No injuries, deaths reported as bus engulfed by flames

Traffic backed up along Inanda Road in Durban on Monday morning as commuters witnessed a bus completely engulfed by flames.

According to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

The bus was completely destroyed by the blaze and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Inanda Road Durban. pic.twitter.com/pjI6xJjDne — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 21, 2020

Article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

