WATCH: No injuries, deaths reported as bus engulfed by flames

Bus on fire in Durban. Image: Screenshot

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Traffic backed up along Inanda Road in Durban on Monday morning as commuters witnessed a bus completely engulfed by flames.

According to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie, there were no injuries or deaths reported.

The bus was completely destroyed by the blaze and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

