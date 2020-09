A policeman who was hit by a car on the N1 North before Allandale Road has died, Arrive Alive reported on Saturday morning.

The officer succumbed to his injuries, despite efforts from Emer-G-Med services at the scene.

It is not yet clear what events led to the officer being hit by the car.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

