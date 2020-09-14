Toddler drowns in lake in Erasmus Park, Pretoria

A three-year-old boy was declared dead on Saturday afternoon after he drowned in a lake in Erasmus Park, Pretoria.

ER24 paramedics and another emergency service arrived on the scene at 4.35pm to find the child lying on nearby banks.

Family members and an off-duty doctor had already begun CPR.

Medics quickly assessed the child and found that he showed no signs of life. He was declared dead.

It is understood that a rower had spotted the body floating in the water and immediately brought the child to the bank.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

