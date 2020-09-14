Accidents 14.9.2020 09:09 am

Toddler drowns in lake in Erasmus Park, Pretoria

News24 Wire
Toddler drowns in lake in Erasmus Park, Pretoria

Image: iStock.

Medics quickly assessed the child and found that he showed no signs of life.

A three-year-old boy was declared dead on Saturday afternoon after he drowned in a lake in Erasmus Park, Pretoria.

ER24 paramedics and another emergency service arrived on the scene at 4.35pm to find the child lying on nearby banks.

Family members and an off-duty doctor had already begun CPR.

Medics quickly assessed the child and found that he showed no signs of life. He was declared dead.

It is understood that a rower had spotted the body floating in the water and immediately brought the child to the bank.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition