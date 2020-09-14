Accidents 14.9.2020 07:47 am

Driver injured after jumping from broken-down car right before train hits

News24 Wire
Driver injured after jumping from broken-down car right before train hits

A Prasa Metrorail train near Langlaagte station in Johannesburg, 4 February 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

The train struck the car and its mangled wreck was hurled several metres from the track.

A man escaped serious injury, if not certain death, on Sunday morning when his car broke down in front of an approaching freight train.

According to Arrive Alive, Kwazulu Private Ambulance arrived at the scene after the vehicle and train had already collided.

It was found that the vehicle had broken down while crossing the train tracks.

The driver saw that the train was approaching and quickly got out of the vehicle.

The train struck the car and its mangled wreck was hurled several metres from the track.

No one was injured. The precise location of the incident was not reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Zama zamas to blame for railway theft

Politics SAAF jet issue: Ace’s latest weapon against Cyril?

General Daily news update: Covid-19 latest, Funeral industry’s shutdown and Mapaila slams Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: Only 20 Covid-19 deaths reported, with 1,579 new cases identified

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition