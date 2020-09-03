Accidents 3.9.2020 08:26 am

KZN man left seriously injured after wall collapses on him

News24 Wire
Image: Twitter @ER24EMS

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.06am to find the man lying next to the collapsed wall.

A 68-year-old man was left seriously injured on Wednesday morning when part of a wall fell on top of him at a factory in Clare Estate in Umgeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed that a member of the public had pulled the man from under the wall.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his legs and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to the Life Entabeni Hospital for further care.

