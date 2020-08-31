Accidents 31.8.2020 04:11 pm

Couple die in Strand fire in Cape Town, 10-year-old son survives

News24 Wire
Couple die in Strand fire in Cape Town, 10-year-old son survives

File image for illustration: iStock

The cause of the fire was unknown.

A man and a woman have died after a fire broke out in Strand, while their 10-year-old son managed to escape, authorities have said.

Western Cape police confirmed the man and woman’s death on Monday.

According to the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, the Strand couple died on Monday morning while their son managed to escape.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call just after 05:30 to a formal dwelling alight in Vredenhof Street, Strand,” Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

Carelse said that the Strand fire crews responded quickly and were confronted by smoke emanating from the building.

“A 33-year-old female and a 49-year-old male were declared dead on the scene,” police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said.

A chaplain was requested.

The cause of the fire was unknown. Police have opened a death inquest case for investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mokonyane’s former PA spills beans on ‘Bosasa groceries, house upgrades’

Columns Lokkie was no threat to any trained, armed, policeman

World Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

General Celebrated photographer Jürgen Schadeberg dies, aged 89


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition