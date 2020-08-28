Boksburg truck crash kills one, injures three

One person died a fiery death and three people were injured when two cars and a truck were involved in a collision in Boksburg on Thursday night.

The truck crashed through a boundary wall and caught fire. The driver of the truck died on the scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, at 8.58pm, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on Paul Smit Road in Ravenswood, Boksburg.

“When medics assessed the scene, they found the truck had gone through a boundary wall and was well alight. One person from the vehicle had sustained fatal injuries and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said.

Another person sustained serious injuries and was treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics, while two other people sustained moderate injuries.

Once stabilised, they were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

