Accidents 28.8.2020 07:46 am

Seven people dead, two injured after ambulance crashes into ‘stolen sheep’ vehicle

News24 Wire
Seven people dead, two injured after ambulance crashes into ‘stolen sheep’ vehicle

Seven people in the sedan died on the scene. Image: Twitter / @stolencarRSA

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Kathu police.

Seven people died and two were injured after an ambulance crashed into a vehicle carrying stolen sheep.

The accident happened on the N4 between Kuruman and Kathu, according to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

“The occupants of the sedan had apparently stolen the sheep and they panicked when they saw an approaching ambulance,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

He added the driver of the sedan attempted an illegal U-turn which resulted in the ambulance crashing into the vehicle.

Seven people in the sedan died on the scene, while the two occupants of the ambulance were injured.

“Seven sheep carcasses were discovered in the sedan,” said Zwane.

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Kathu police.

Seven sheep carcasses were discovered in the sedan. Image: Twitter / @stolencarRSA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo traffic officers convicted for accepting bribes from motorists 19.8.2020
Seven dead, including two children, in horror KZN crash 21.12.2019
Seven die in Limpopo accident 8.7.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri rape allegations, petrol price and Zuma’s alleged involvement in ANN7

Investigation Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

World WATCH: Fire and fury during Christchurch mosque gunman’s sentencing

Crime Police and Cogta may struggle to trace alcohol ban prankster


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition