All four lanes still closed after fatal N1 north crash

Traffic is currently heavily backed up on the N1 Northbound as all four lanes are closed, due to an accident earlier on Thursday morning.

The accident took place on the N1 Northbound before Hallandale Road in Midrand. Delays can be expected from the Buccleuch interchange.

! Traffic Advisory ! There’s been a fatal accident on the N1 Northbound before Allandale Rd in Midrand, 4x lanes are closed, expect heavy delays from the Buccleuch I/C.

???? @itrafficgp pic.twitter.com/aGQ1CZy42S — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 27, 2020

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident involved one truck transporting scrap metal from Zambia to Gauteng.

The driver collided with a pole after losing control of the truck and ending up on the opposite side of the highway barrier. He died at the scene.

Minor said it he could not confirm when the lanes would be opened up for traffic, as there is still scrap metal strewn across both sides of the freeway.

! Traffic Advisory ! The accident has been cleared, but 4x lanes remain closed to remove debris on the road & 2x lanes are operational. Traffic is heavy on the N1N from William Nicol, N1S from Olifantsfontein Rd, N3N from London Rd, M1N from Woodmead Dr. #JHBTraffic https://t.co/0NPTIFxClv — Jo’burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 27, 2020

Midrand – N1 Highway: North and South badly jammed – use alternative routes ==> R511 / Main Road / R55 / PTA Main / R21 https://t.co/gotohMSJQv — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) August 27, 2020

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

