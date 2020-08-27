Accidents 27.8.2020 09:31 am

All four lanes still closed after fatal N1 north crash

Nica Richards
Authorities at the scene of a crash on Thursday morning involving a driver transporting scrap metal. Photo: Neil McCartney

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident involved one truck transporting scrap metal from Zambia to Gauteng, who collided with a pole and died at the scene.

Traffic is currently heavily backed up on the N1 Northbound as all four lanes are closed, due to an accident earlier on Thursday morning. 

Paramedics at the scene on the N1 north after a truck driver transporting scrap metal hit a pole and died. Photo: Arrive Alive

The accident took place on the N1 Northbound before Hallandale Road in Midrand. Delays can be expected from the Buccleuch interchange. 

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the accident involved one truck transporting scrap metal from Zambia to Gauteng. 

The driver collided with a pole after losing control of the truck and ending up on the opposite side of the highway barrier. He died at the scene.

The current situation on the N1 north after a fatal accident involving a truck driver transporting scrap metal. Photo: Twitter/@itrafficgp

Minor said it he could not confirm when the lanes would be opened up for traffic, as there is still scrap metal strewn across both sides of the freeway. 

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

