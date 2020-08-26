Accidents 26.8.2020 09:06 am

Woman left in critical condition after vehicle rolls over

Vaalweekblad
Woman left in critical condition after vehicle rolls over

The accident scene at around 6pm yesterday on the R57. Photo: Chase

Paramedics placed her on life support on the scene and rushed her to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care.

A 23-year-old woman was left in a critical condition yesterday afternoon. It is understood that she was ejected from her vehicle when it overturned several times along the R57 near Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

The paramedics that arrived on the scene shortly before 6pm found her near the vehicle. She had sustained critical injuries, and it appeared that the vehicle landed on top of her during the rollover.

Paramedics placed her on life support on the scene and rushed her to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

There was also another accident in Vanderbijlpark last night which resulted in a rollover on the Barrage Road near President Hyper.

The vehicle can still be seen next to the road. No information about the accident is available yet.

This article first appeared on Vaalweekblad and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Makhura’s plans to ‘breathe new life’ into Vaal Triangle 28.2.2020
One of the accused in Vanderbijlpark child kidnapping case intends to reapply for bail 25.2.2020
Man allegedly snaps pictures of female learners in Vanderbijlpark 31.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO

Government De Lille seemingly ‘had contractor in mind’ for Beitbridge border project – Treasury


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition