Woman left in critical condition after vehicle rolls over

A 23-year-old woman was left in a critical condition yesterday afternoon. It is understood that she was ejected from her vehicle when it overturned several times along the R57 near Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

The paramedics that arrived on the scene shortly before 6pm found her near the vehicle. She had sustained critical injuries, and it appeared that the vehicle landed on top of her during the rollover.

Paramedics placed her on life support on the scene and rushed her to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known.

There was also another accident in Vanderbijlpark last night which resulted in a rollover on the Barrage Road near President Hyper.

The vehicle can still be seen next to the road. No information about the accident is available yet.

1/2 The accident which occurred last night on the Barrage Road near President Hyper. The vehicle was still at the scene this morning. Photo: Chase 2/2 The accident scene at around 6pm yesterday on the R57. Photo: Chase

This article first appeared on Vaalweekblad and was republished with permission.

