‘Level 2, liquor robbed me of my members,’ says TMPD Chief

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Chief Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo and transport minister Fikile Mbalula expressed concern over accidents on the roads during the weekend since the country moved to Level 2 on 18 August.

Nkomo and Mbalula reiterated that alcohol has been an issue for government after they recently visited the families of three deceased TMPD officers who died during a head-on-collision on Sunday, after a vehicle was spotted driving towards oncoming traffic in the Pretoria.

The three constables were Ndimafhi Edward Phaduline, Khathutshelo Mukwevho and Silas Marisane Phala who served in Region 3.

“It is very sad indeed what has happened, as you can see the families are in mourning and we are trying to console them, however it is very difficult because as the TMPD, we also need some consoling,” said Nkomo.

“There was a lot of alcohol and empty alcohol bottles in the suspected vehicle.

“I lost three of my youngest members that could have contributed positively towards the safety of the country and the residents of Tshwane.”

1/2 Tshwane metro Police Chief, Lieutenant-General Johanna Nkomo. Photo: Reitumetse Mahope 2/2 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula visiting a family of a constable who was killed during a head-on collision in Pretoria. Photo: Reitumetse Mahope.

She said as the metro police and the city, they were in difficult mourning.

“We feel like doctors dying, trying to save our people from diseases such as Covid-19, because these members died doing just that. I feel like Level 2 robbed me of my members. They died because of liquor.”

Mbalula said this was a tragic act of drunken driving. He said as government they needed to act on this issue, “Covid-19 or no Covid-19″.

“Alcohol and drunken driving are becoming part of South Africa’s biggest problem.”

Mbalula said it was unfortunate that Covid-19 arrived in the country when government was in the process of implementing the Aarto bill.

He said this act would ensure that motorists were now arrested when caught drinking alcohol and driving.

“Aarto would address a punishing system, as we have to fight this drunk driving.”

He said a number of accidents were proven to be caused by drunken driving in South Africa. Mbalula said Level 2 had brought back what terrorised many in society.

However, “we’ve got to move on with life and government must govern”. He said lockdown regulations had made South Africans forget their problems regarding alcohol.

“Unfortunately, the economy must function. We are a country that cannot ban alcohol.”

He said the country needed to continue the sale of alcohol, with stringent regulations. Selalapoo Mashilo, cousin of Constable Phala, said: “We are saddened as a family as we are in deep mourning.

“It is sad that you died at 2am under Covid-19 curfew conditions when various were not supposed to be on the road.”

He said there was not much the family could do at this point, but mourn.

1/2 Transport minister Fikile Mbalula addresses the media at the Tshwane Metro Police headquarters in the west of Pretoria, in relation to the three metro police officers killed. Photo: Ron Sibiya 2/2 Rachel Mukhwevho, a mother to the deceased Metro police Khathutshelo, is still in a state of shock. Photo: Ron Sibiya

This comes after a horrific head-on collision claimed the lives of three Tshwane metro police officers in the early hours of Sunday.

The three perished in a collision involving a fleeing motorist suspected of drunken driving. The motorist was also killed in the crash, while a female passenger is still in hospital receiving treatment.

The collision took place on the N4 highway between Transoranje Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria West, during a police chase after a driver who allegedly failed to stop when ordered to do so.

The suspect had been noticed driving erratically. Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was “disappointed and saddened” at the news of the death of the three officers.

“It is less than a week since the sale of alcohol has been opened under the national disaster act regulations and a driver suspected of being drunk has taken the lives of three law enforcement officers,” said Mazibuko in a press statement.

“As government, we continue to plead with citizens to drink responsibility to prevent the senseless loss of lives.”

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission

